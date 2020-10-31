Trump rails against Supreme Court for extending ballot deadlines | 30 Oct 2020 | President Trump took to Twitter to blast the Supreme Court following its decision this week to allow Pennsylvania and North Carolina to count mail-in ballots after Election Day. "If Sleepy Joe Biden is actually elected President, the 4 Justices (plus1) that helped make such a ridiculous win possible would be relegated to sitting on not only a heavily PACKED COURT, but probably a REVOLVING COURT as well," Trump tweeted just before 3 a.m. Friday. "At least the many new Justices will be Radical Left!" The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld previous decisions to extend absentee ballot deadlines. That will allow ballots to be counted up to three days after Nov. 3 in Pennsylvania and nine days in North Carolina -- both key battleground states that Trump won in 2016. Newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett -- a Trump appointee -- did not take part in the vote.