Trump Responds to DeSantis's Campaign Launch: 'There's Only One Donald Trump' | 24 May 2023 | As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was formally announcing his candidacy for president on Twitter on May 24, his top Republican rival for the job shared his own message to voters via social media: "There's only one Donald Trump." In two campaign ads shared to Trump's Truth Social account, DeSantis is depicted as an ungrateful "Trump imposter" who should be thanking the former president, not running against him. Recounting how DeSantis sought the former president's endorsement of his 2018 run for governor, the voiceover in one ad notes: "Trump's endorsement was so powerful, just days after the endorsement, DeSantis took a commanding lead that propelled him to being elected governor. ...Unfortunately, instead of being grateful, DeSantis is now attacking the very man who saved his career. Isn't it time DeSantis remembers how he got to where he is?"