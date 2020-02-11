Trump rips GOP ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder after Biden endorsement | 30 Oct 2020 | President Trump excoriated GOP former Michigan Gov. [bio-terrorist] Rick Snyder in a Friday morning tweet for supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Snyder, who served as governor from 2011 to 2019 before being succeeded by Democrat Gretchen Whitmer [another sociopath, like Snyder], announced Thursday that he was a "proud Republican" who had voted for Biden. "I would NEVER have taken the endorsement of the man who, through gross incompetence, poisoned the people of Flint, Michigan," Trump wrote in a Friday morning tweet, referring to the Wolverine State's lead-tainted water crisis. "Former RINO Governor Rick Snyder should be ashamed of himself and his service. I was asked to help fix it. Biden took his endorsement. VOTE TRUMP!!!" he wrote, using the acronym for the term "Republican in name only."