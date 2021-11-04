Trump rips McConnell in speech to Republicans | 11 April 2021 | Former President Trump reportedly tore into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a gathering Saturday evening, condemning the Kentucky Republican for not doing more to overturn the results of the 2020 election. According to The Washington Post, Trump referred to McConnell as a "dumb son of a bitch" [truer words never spoken] during a speech to members of the Republican National Committee (RNC) at the former president's private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and suggested Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) would have fought for Trump if they were in the same party. "If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell, they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it," Trump told the assembled RNC members, according to the Post.