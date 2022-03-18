Trump Rules Out Pence as Running Mate for Potential 2024 Bid | 16 March 2022 | Former President Donald Trump will not pick his former vice president as his running mate if he does run again for president in the upcoming election. "I don't think the people would accept it," Trump told the Washington Examiner. [He's right about that!] Trump and Pence presented a united front during much of their time in office but diverged over how to handle the 2020 election. Trump felt Pence should have taken action as the official presiding over the electoral vote count in Congress; but Pence said he felt he could not do anything, citing the U.S. Constitution.