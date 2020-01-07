Trump: 'Russian Bounty' Intel Claims Never Presented to Him Since it 'Didn't Rise to That Level' | 01 July 2020 | US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was never briefed on claims [deep-state lies] published by the New York Times about bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan given to the Taliban by Russian intelligence agents because US intelligence agencies don't believe it ever happened. "We never heard about it because intelligence never found it to be of that level, where it would rise to that," Trump told Fox Business during a Wednesday interview at the White House. "This didn't rise to the occasion. And from what I hear - and I hear it pretty good - the intelligence people, didn't even, many of them didn't believe it happened at all," he added.