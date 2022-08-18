Trump Says Cheney's Defeat a 'Complete Rebuke' of Jan. 6 Committee | 18 Aug 2022 | Former President Donald Trump suggested that the Jan. 6 committee should be dissolved, following the defeat of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a GOP primary on Aug. 16, calling the vote a "referendum" and that "the people have spoken." "Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Aug. 16. "Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," Trump continued. "Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now." "Thank you WYOMING!" Trump added.