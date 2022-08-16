Trump says FBI seized three of his passports during raid, calls search an 'assault on a political opponent' --Trump says one of the passports was expired | 15 Aug 2022 | Former President Donald Trump said the FBI seized three of his passports during its raid on Mar-a-Lago last week, calling the unprecedented search an "assault." "Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump posted on his Truth Social account. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country." He added: "Third World!" ...Sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital over the weekend that the FBI also seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during its raid.