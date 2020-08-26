Evers doubles Guard deployment; Trump sending federal agents | 26 Aug 2020 | Following a third straight night of violent protests in Kenosha, the most recent of which turned deadly, law enforcement officers in the city will be getting even more assistance from the National Guard as well as from federal agencies. On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers doubled the number of members of the National Guard who will be deployed to Kenosha, announcing 500 soldiers will be activated. The move comes a day after another doubling, when he upped the contingent from 125 to 250 Guard members. Additionally, Evers plans to work with other states to enlist more help from the National Guard and state patrol agencies... "...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!," the president tweeted.