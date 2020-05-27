Trump says he may move Republican convention from Charlotte | 26 May 2020 | President Donald Trump raised the prospect of moving the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, complaining that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has maintained a lockdown of his state because of the coronavirus. Republicans "must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied," Trump said in an early-morning series of Memorial Day tweets. Without an answer soon, Trump said, the Republicans will be "reluctantly forced" to "another Republican National Convention site."