Trump says he should be exonerated because jury was not informed about law or Clinton case | 13 June 2023 | Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he should be exonerated of the federal charges he faces relating to his handling of classified materials because the grand jury in the case was not informed about the Presidential Records Act or about another case involving former President Bill Clinton's storage of presidential materials in his sock drawer. "THE GRAND JURY WAS NEVER TOLD ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT OR THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, BOTH EXONERATING!" Trump posted in all capital letters on Truth Social as he is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Miami later in the day for his arraignment on 37 counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents. The grand jury issued the indictment containing the more than three dozen counts against Trump last week. Trump has said that he is protected under the Presidential Records Act, which he argued allows him to continue negotiating with the National Archives about which materials he could retain from his time in the Oval Office. The National Archives has said this claim is "false."