Trump Says He Will Never Concede to 'Fake Ballots and Dominion' | 24 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump said late Monday that, despite the General Services Administration (GSA) being given the green light to engage with Joe Biden's transition team, he would “never concede” in what he called “the most corrupt election in American political history,” and his team would continue with legal challenges. "What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?" Trump wrote. "We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots 'Dominion'," the president added, referring to the Dominion Voting System elections platform that has come into the spotlight, with Trump's legal team arguing that alleged exploits in the voting system were used to switch votes in Biden's favor. Sidney Powell, an attorney once affiliated with Trump's legal team but now acting independently, said she has a deluge of evidence that Dominion and other voting systems were exploited to swing the election, saying she soon intends to file a lawsuit of "epic" proportions that will detail the evidence. This builds on previous remarks she made, claiming the proof she said she was receiving regarding election fraud was massive, and likened its eventual disclosure to "releasing the Kraken."