Trump says Italy and Belgium are next 'delinquents' to pony up defense spending for NATO | 05 Aug 2020 | President Trump told Fox and Friends anchor Brian Kilmeade Wednesday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was "a disaster" and that he got countries to pay $130 billion more a year. "The United States was paying for everybody, I said 'you gotta pay.' Bottom line, after one meeting we got $130 billion a year more, going to $400 billion," Trump said Wednesday. Kilmeade asked the president why the U.S. was removing troops from Germany for not paying their NATO dues, but dispersing them to other countries like Italy and Belgium who also fall short on their NATO defense spending. "But they will be paying," Trump said. "I told them."