Trump says Obama may have committed treason | 22 June 2020 | President Trump on Monday suggested that his predecessor, former President Obama, committed treason in connection with the [fraudulent] investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's contacts with Russia. "Treason. Treason. It's treason," Trump said in an interview with CBN News. The president did not elaborate on the specific charge but repeated his assertion that the previous administration "spied" on his campaign in the course of the Russia probe. "They'd been spying on my campaign," Trump told CBN News. "Turned out I was right. Let's see what happens to them now." Trump signaled he was looking forward to the results of U.S. Attorney John Durham's ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation, calling the Connecticut prosecutor "highly respected" and praising Attorney General William Barr.