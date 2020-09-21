Trump says Supreme Court list is down to 5 people, announcement coming Friday or Saturday | 21 Sept 2020 | President Trump on Monday said he has narrowed his list of potential Supreme Court nominees to five people and vowed to announce his pick to fill late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacancy by Friday or Saturday. During an exclusive interview on "Fox & Friends," the president said that the final Senate vote for his potential nominee should be taken "before the election" and "should go very quickly." The president said that he will make his announcement at the end of the week, following services for the late Supreme Court justice.