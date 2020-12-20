Trump Says Voting Machines May Have Been Breached by SolarWinds Hack During Election | 19 Dec 2020 | President Donald Trump said on Saturday that voting machines may have been hacked during the November election. "There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election," he wrote in a Twitter post. The president apparently was referring to the SolarWinds hack which caused a number of government agencies to be compromised. He said the hack is not as big as it's reported. "The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality," he wrote. "I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control."