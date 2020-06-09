Trump: Schools teaching 1619 Project in curriculum 'will not be funded' | 06 Sept 2020 | President Trump threatened to redirect funds away from public schools teaching an alternative view of U.S. history based on slavery. In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump said the Education Department would investigate schools that seek to integrate the 1619 Project, an ongoing New York Times Magazine project that argues the American founding began the year the first slaves were sold to British colonists, rather than 1776, the year the United States declared independence. "Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!" Trump said in response to a tweet that lamented the project being "implemented" into California public schools.