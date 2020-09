Breaking: Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court | 26 Sept 2020 | President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative federal appeals court judge, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court. Calling it a "very proud moment indeed," Trump called Barrett a woman of "towering intellect" and "unyielding loyalty to the Constitution." Barrett, Trump said, is "one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds."