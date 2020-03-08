Trump signs executive order barring federal agencies from replacing Americans with foreign workers --The order comes as the US unemployment rate is above 10% amid the coronavirus pandemic | 03 Aug 2020 | President Trump on Monday signed an executive order banning federal agencies from firing American citizens or green card holders and hiring foreign workers to do their jobs... According to Bloomberg, the order would put federal contractors that use H-1B visas for high-skilled jobs under increased scrutiny. "Today, I am signing an executive order to ensure that the Federal government lives by a very simple rule: hire American," Trump said at the signing event. The order comes as the U.S. unemployment rate is above 10 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has left tens of millions of Americans unemployed.