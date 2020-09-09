Trump signs executive order extending ban on offshore drilling off Florida coast | 08 Sept 2020 | President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to extend and expand a ban on oil drilling off the coast of Florida. Speaking at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Fla., Trump said he would extend the existing moratorium on offshore oil exploration in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida's west coast through 2032 and expand it to include the Atlantic coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina... Current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of Trump's, also opposed the offshore drilling plan as part of his campaign platform and on Tuesday hailed the order as "another great win" for Florida's environment.