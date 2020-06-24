Trump signs order expanding immigration restrictions to include H-1B, other guest-worker programs | 22 June 2020 | President Trump on Monday signed an executive order that significantly expands current immigration restrictions to include a number of guest-worker programs, including the H-1B visa -- an order the administration says will put Americans first for jobs as the economy emerges from coronavirus lockdowns. Trump previously signed an order in April that restricted some green cards but held off from restricting guest-worker programs. While other travel restrictions at the time were meant to curb coronavirus risk, the stated purpose of the immigration order was to help Americans in the job market after the pandemic put millions out of work... "In order to ensure that we are hiring Americans first, we are putting a pause on certain non-immigrant visas into the United States, again for the purpose of ensuring that Americans can get jobs here in the U.S.," a senior administration official told Fox News on Monday.