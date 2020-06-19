Trump signs police reform executive order in Rose Garden ceremony | 16 June 2020 | President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order on law enforcement reform and said "chokeholds will be banned except if an officer’s life is at risk" as the nation reels from the death of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department and the ensuing unrest -- which has sparked calls for changes in policing nationwide as drastic as dismantling entire departments. The president made comments in the Rose Garden in which he struck a conciliatory tone while also expressing strong support for police before officially signing the order, which he characterized as promoting "the highest professional standards." He also said, "These standards will be as high and as strong as there is on Earth."