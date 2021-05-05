Trump slams Facebook ban as 'total disgrace,' says Big Tech companies 'must pay a political price' | 05 May 2021 | Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the Facebook Oversight Board's decision to uphold his ban from Facebook and Instagram as a "total disgrace," saying Big Tech companies "must pay a political price." The board on Wednesday upheld Trump's ban from Facebook and Instagram but said it was "not appropriate" for Facebook to impose the "indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension." The board gave Facebook six months to review the "arbitrary" indefinite ban, saying in a tweet that the company "violated its own rules." "What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country," Trump said in a statement after the decision, which he also posted to his new communications platform, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump."