Trump slams Fauci and Birx, calling them 'two self-promoters trying to reinvent history' --"I only kept Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx on because they worked for the U.S. government for so long--they are like a bad habit!" Trump concluded at the end of his statement. | 29 March 2021 | President Trump in a Monday statement excoriated Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, both of whom were members of the former president's White House coronavirus task force. Trump slammed both figures, accusing them of attempting to "reinvent history." He described Birx as "a proven liar" and Fauci as "the king of 'flip-flops." "Based on their interviews, I felt it was time to speak up about Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned. They had bad policy decisions that would have left our country open to China and others, closed to reopening our economy, and years away from an approved vaccine--putting millions of lives at risk," Trump said in his statement.