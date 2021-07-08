Trump slams McConnell, infrastructure package: 'A disgrace' | 6 Aug 2021 | Former President Trump on Saturday slammed the Senate's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package just hours before the upper chamber is scheduled to vote on winding down debate, calling the bill a "disgrace" and pushing GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) to negotiate a better deal. The ex-commander in chief issued the message from his Save America PAC, accusing Republican leaders of satisfying the policy agenda of Democrats and telling GOP senators to think "twice before you approve this terrible deal." "Joe Biden's infrastructure bill is a disgrace," Trump wrote. "If Mitch McConnell was smart, which we've seen no evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package."