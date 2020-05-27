Trump slashes cost of insulin for Medicare enrollees to $35 a month | 27 May 2020 | President Trump on Tuesday will announce a prescription plan drastically reducing the cost of insulin for American seniors who rely on Medicare. The deal struck with the nation's insulin manufacturers and health care providers will limit the co-pay for a month's supply of insulin to $35 -- a 66 percent reduction to current costs, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said. The initiative will apply to the 1 in 3 Medicare enrollees who have diabetes, which is approximately 3 million people.