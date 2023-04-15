Trump Spends 7 Hours Answering Questions in Deposition for $250 Million Fraud Lawsuit | 14 April 2023 | Former President Donald Trump spent nearly seven hours on April 13 answering questions during his second deposition as part of a $250 million fraud case bought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump was seen arriving by motorcade at the attorney general's office in Lower Manhattan just after 9:30 a.m. and left just after 6 p.m., according to reports. His attorney Alina Habba said he was "not only willing but also eager to testify" in the deposition for which James, a Democrat, was reportedly not present. That marks a reversal from Trump's previous deposition in the civil case last year when he invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination and remained silent. "He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the attorney general about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company," Habba told The Epoch Times.