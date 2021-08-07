Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google for 'censorship of the American people' | 7 July 2021 | President Donald Trump filed suits Wednesday against Big Tech titans Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for shuttering his accounts and taking similar actions against other conservatives in what he called the "illegal and shameful censorship of the American people." The class-action filings seek unspecified damages for alleged First Amendment violations that Trump said could total "trillions" of dollars. Trump is also asking federal judges to overturn the controversial immunity protections granted to internet companies in 1996 by declaring Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act unconstitutional. "We're asking the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to stop social media companies' illegal and shameful censorship of the American people. That's exactly what they're doing," he said.