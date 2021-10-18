Trump sues Jan. 6 committee, National Archives --Trump's lawyers filed the suit in D.C. district court on Monday. | 18 Oct 2021 | President Donald Trump is suing the Jan. 6 select committee and the National Archives to block the release of his White House's records related to the Capitol attack protest. The former president's lawyers filed the suit in D.C. district court on Monday. It names the Jan. 6 panel's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), and the national archivist, David Ferriero, along with the committee and the archives. And it calls the Jan. 6 probe "a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition."