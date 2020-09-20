Trump supporters chant 'Fill that seat' at North Carolina rally | 19 Sept 2020 | The evening after the Supreme Court announced the death of late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump and his supporters chanted “Fill that seat” during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C. "You may agree, you may not disagree with her, but she was an inspiration to a tremendous amount of people; I say all Americans," Trump said opening the rally, noting Ginsburg’s close relationship with late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. Seconds later, Trump said: "So, Article II of our constitution says the president shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court." "I don't think it can be any more clear, can it? I don’t think so," Trump said to a cheering crowd. The president said his campaign may start selling shirts with the phrase "Fill that seat" and had the crowd vote on whether he should nominate a man or a woman by cheering. "Fill that seat, that's the new chant now," Trump said.