Trump supporters hit with fireworks at restaurant after MAGA march, suspect arrested --It was one of more than 20 arrests made in connection with the violence that ensued hours after Saturday's 'MAGA Million March' | 15 Nov 2020 | Police have arrested a suspect in connection with fireworks that went off at a D.C. restaurant, hitting Trump supporters after Saturday's "MAGA Million March," according to reports. A video of the incident shows a large crowd descending on P.J. Clarke's restaurant just a few blocks away from the White House. Amid a heated confrontation between a small group of Trump supporters and a hostile crowd, someone sets off fireworks that explode on the patio... On Sunday, police said they have arrested 26-year-old Javien Michael Dawson in connection with the fireworks, WRC-TV reported. He had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. It was one of more than 20 arrests that have taken place in response to the violence that ensued hours after tens of thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington Saturday to echo the president's claims of voter fraud and urged him not to concede to President-elect [sic] Joe Biden.