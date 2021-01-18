Trump supporters in National Guard might 'do something' to Biden, Democratic congressman says | 18 Jan 2021 | Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., ominously suggested Monday that Donald Trump supporters within the National Guard charged with helping protect Joe Biden "might want to do something" to the president-elect. In an unprecedented show of security force, 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to Washington, D.C., to protect Biden's inauguration this week. The city is on edge after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted the certification of Biden's [alleged] Electoral College victory and resulted in several deaths. The FBI is vetting Guard service members charged with protecting the Capitol this week. Cohen told CNN he had been reminded that former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards and said any Trump supporters within National Guard units were suspicious.