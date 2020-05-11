Trump supporters protest at Arizona voting center while ballots are tallied --Several hundred demonstrators gathered at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office | 05 Nov 2020 | Supporters of President Trump took to an Arizona elections center Wednesday night to protest the ongoing ballot counting in the state, according to multiple reports. Several hundred demonstrators gathered at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, located outside Phoenix. "Count those votes!" they were heard yelling, according to The Arizona Republic. The protests came as the president claimed there were major problems with the voting and ballot counting in the state.