Trump to 'surge' federal agents to Chicago, other cities, amid spike in violent crime -- The surge of agents to Chicago and other American cities is part of Operation Legend | 22 July 2020 | President Trump is deploying 100 federal agents to Chicago to help combat rising rates of some crimes - a move that marks an expansion of the White House's intervention into local law enforcement as Trump continues to position himself as the "law and order" president. The "surge" of agents announced on Wednesday to Chicago and other American cities is part of Operation Legend – named after four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment late last month – and comes as federal law enforcement officers have already descended on Portland, Ore. and Kansas City, Mo. "The effort to shut down police in their own communities has led to a shocking explosion of shootings, killing, violence, murders," Trump said during a speech in the White House’s East Room. "This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation and we will not stand by and watch it happen."