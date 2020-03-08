Trump takes ax to TVA leaders, cites foreign outsourcing, CEO pay | 03 Aug 2020 | President Donald Trump said Monday that he had fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority, saying the executive was getting paid too much and was hiring foreign workers. There was some confusion, as the president also railed about the pay for the TVA's chief executive and demanded his pay -- now $8 million, Trump said -- be trimmed to no more than $500,000. Trump told reporters at the White House that he was formally removing the authority's chair of the board and another member of the board, and he threatened to remove other board members if they keep hiring foreign labor. The board members are recommended by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate... Trump said the TVA board must immediately hire a new chief executive officer who "puts the interests of Americans first."