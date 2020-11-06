Fantastic choice: Trump taps retired general, Fox News commentator as Pentagon policy chief | 11 June 2020 | President Trump will nominate retired Army brigadier general and Fox News commentator Anthony Tata to be the Pentagon's undersecretary for policy, the White House announced. Citing his "extensive uniformed service with the United States Army," the White House announced Wednesday that Tata would succeed John Rood, who was ousted from the post in February. Trump had tapped Tata for the job back in April, according to Politico, though it is unclear what led to the delay in the announcement. In his capacity as a Fox News contributor, Tata has fervently advocated for pulling US troops from Afghanistan and Syria, making him an understandable choice as President Trump continues his push to withdraw from the region. In May, Trump began publicly reiterating his desire to bring back troops stationed in the Middle Eastern countries, repeatedly making statements both to the media and on Twitter on the matter.