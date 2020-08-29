Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: 'We're here and they're not' | 28 Aug 2020 |President Trump taunted critics of his administration Thursday by gesturing to the White House during his convention speech and saying, "We're here and they're not." The off-script moment came on the final night of the GOP convention as Trump addressed hundreds of people on the South Lawn of the White House to accept his party's nomination for president... During the more than hour-long speech, the president made his case for a second term, deriding career politicians in the process. "This November, we must turn the page forever on this failed political class. The fact is I'm here -- " the president said before turning to face the White House behind him. He then pointed at the building and jokingly asked, "What's the name of that building?" "But I'll say it differently. The fact is, we're here and they're not," Trump added.