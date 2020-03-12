Trump Team to File Lawsuit: 40,000 People Voted Twice in Nevada | 02 Dec 2020 | A lawyer for President Donald Trump's campaign said the team is preparing to file a lawsuit soon alleging that 40,000 people voted twice in Nevada, which, if true, could potentially erase Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead. Trump attorney Jesse R. Binnall, speaking to Fox Business on Dec. 2, said that they found evidence of "real voter fraud" including "thousands and thousands of instances" in Nevada that will be submitted to a court in the Silver State. "We have instances, for instance, of 40,000-plus people who have voted twice in the election," Binnall said.