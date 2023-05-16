Trump tears into 'treacherous charade' of Russian collusion probe - and calls for Hillary, James Comey and the Democrats to 'pay a heavy price' for Durham report that's sparked 'public anger' at a 'level I have not seen' | 15 May 2023 | Donald Trump has lashed out at ex-FBI Director James Comey after a new report concluded his probe into alleged Russian collusion should never have been opened. The former president, who has long decried that investigation as a "witch hunt," said in an interview with Fox News Digital that those officials should be held accountable. "I, and much more importantly, then American public have been victims of this long-running and treasonous charade started by the Democrats -- started by Comey," the 76-year-old real estate mogul said. "Public anger over this report is at a level that I have not seen before...there must be a heavy price to pay for putting our country through this," he added. Trump, who is the runaway favorite for Republican presidential nomination, later hit out at the FBI once more on his Truth Social platform. "WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe!" Trump said.