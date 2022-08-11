Trump throws haymaker, calls on GOP to replace McConnell with Scott | 8 Nov 2022 | Former President Trump on Tuesday night pressed his case for Florida Sen. Rick Scott as the next GOP Senate leader over Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell. In an interview on Blaze TV, Trump focused much of his time making his case for Scott over lauding his preferred candidates, who would including Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, who posted an early reelection win. McConnell earlier this year complained about "quality" of GOP candidates this election cycle, though didn't specifically mention any backed by Trump or other. "I think Rick is very good," Trump said. "I think he's highly underrated. He's a smart guy who works hard and he was a great governor of Florida." The 45th president referred to McConnell as a "strange guy" and regretted backing him in the past. "I made a mistake when I endorsed him," Trump said.