Trump, top Republicans call for Gen. Mark Milley's ouster over China report | 14 Sept 2021 | Top Republicans began calling for the scalp of the nation's top military officer Tuesday over reports that he circumvented then-President Trump by reassuring China about the U.S. president and his ability to undermine him. Mr. Trump issued a statement Tuesday evening saying that Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, may have committed treason if, as reported, he told his Chinese counterpart that the U.S. wasn't planning a surprise attack and, if it were, the general himself would sabotage the assault. "If the story of 'Dumbass' General Mark Milley...is true, then I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification 'of an attack.' Can't do that!" Mr. Trump said.