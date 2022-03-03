Trump Touts Success of All 33 Texas Candidates He Endorsed | 2 March 2022 | Former President Donald Trump pointed to the political currency of his endorsement in a statement early Wednesday noting that all of the candidates he endorsed in Tuesday's Texas primary either won or had a substantial lead as vote-counting continued. "All 33 Trump-Endorsed candidates won last night in Texas, or are substantially leading. Big night!" Trump said in a statement issued by his Save America PAC. "How will the Fake News make it look bad?" Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who easily turned back several right-wing challengers, topped the list of Trump-endorsed candidates.