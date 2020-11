Trump Tweets: 'Dominion Deleted 2.7 Million Trump Votes Nationwide. Data Analysis Finds 221,000 Pennsylvania Votes Switched From President Trump to Biden - Report' | 12 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted the following: "'REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.' @ChanelRion @OANN"