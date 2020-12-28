Trump Urges Supporters to Gather in DC on Jan. 6 | 28 Dec 2020 | President Donald Trump on Sunday urged supporters to join the planned protests in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. "See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don't miss it," Trump wrote in a tweet, promising more information later. A number of groups are planning to gather in the nation's capital next month as members of Congress convene in a joint session to count electoral votes. At least 11 members or members-elect in the House of Representatives plan to object to electoral votes. They have not yet received a commitment from a senator; challenges require both a representative and a member of the upper congressional chamber. The objection wouldn't be upheld unless a majority of each chamber vote in favor of it.