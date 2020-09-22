Trump: 'Very close' to Supreme Court decision, will announce nominee Saturday --He appears to have enough Senate Republicans to get a quick vote. | 22 Sept 2020 | While President Donald Trump is expected to wait until Saturday to announce his Supreme Court nominee, he said Tuesday he's already "very close" to making a final decision. During a Tuesday interview with Fox television stations, Trump cited public services to honor the life of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, as the reason for delaying his announcement. "I would say that I’m very close to making it a decision in my own mind and I'm going to reveal it on Saturday," Trump said. "I'm doing that out of respect for Justice Ginsburg, you're having a service on Thursday, so I didn't really want to do anything to cut into the service."