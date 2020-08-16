Trump 'very strongly' looking at pardoning whistleblower Edward Snowden | 16 Aug 2020 | A presidential pardon is not out of the question for the country's most famous whistleblower. President Trump on Saturday said he was going to look "very strongly" at the possibility of a pardon for Edward Snowden. He told The Post exclusively earlier this week that he was open to the idea. "I'm not that aware of the Snowden situation. I'm going to start looking at it. There are many many people, it seems to be a split decision," Trump said Saturday during a news briefing at his Bedminster club in New Jersey. "Many people think that he should be somehow treated differently and other people think he did very bad things," the president went on. "I'm going to take a look at that very strongly."