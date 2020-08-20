Trump vows to bring all US troops home from Iraq 'shortly' | 20 Aug 2020 | President Trump on Thursday repeated his plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Iraq "shortly" during a meeting with the county's new prime minister. "We were there, and now we're getting out. We’ll be leaving shortly," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We have been taking our troops out of Iraq fairly rapidly, and we look forward to the day when we don't have to be there." Trump -- who met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi...would not give a timeline for a full withdrawal. Pressed on a timetable, Trump deferred to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said U.S. forces would leave "as soon as we can complete the mission."