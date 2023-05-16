Trump Vows to Release All JFK Assassination Files If Reelected | 15 May 2023 | Former President Donald Trump vowed this week to release all files related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, coming after his nephew alleged that U.S. intelligence officials may have been involved in his 1963 death. "I released a lot, as you know. And I will release everything else," Trump told The Messenger on Monday, referring to the Kennedy records. When Trump was in office, he released some documents but did not release all of the records. At the time, his administration said that it could not release all of the records because "certain information should continue to be redacted because of identifiable national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns."