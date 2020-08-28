Trump vows 'security' as he accepts GOP nomination, warns Biden would end 'American greatness' | 28 Aug 2020 | Arguing "no one will be safe in Biden's America," President Trump took aim at rival Joe Biden and painted a clear contrast between himself and the Democratic presidential nominee as he gave arguably the most important speech of his 2020 reelection campaign. Delivering his GOP renomination acceptance speech live from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday night as he closed out this week's Republican National Convention, the president emphasized that "Joe Biden is not the savior of America's soul – he is the destroyer of America's jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American greatness." And making the case for another four years steering the nation, arguing he's kept his promises and delivered on them to supporters, Trump vowed that "in a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history - quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes and record prosperity."