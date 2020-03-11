Trump warns election rioters, looters 'will be prosecuted to the fullest extent' | 02 Nov 2020 | President Trump on Monday night issued a stark warning to potential protesters of Tuesday's election results, declaring that "rioting, looting and arson will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." Trump delivered the warning in riot-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, during his fourth of five election eve rallies in swing states -- and as businesses in DC, New York and other cities boarded windows. "As I’m sure you've heard, [Democratic candidate Joe] Biden's far-left supporters are threatening to loot and riot tomorrow if they don't get their way," Trump told thousands of supporters. Trump said, however, "If they know we're ready, and if they know we're not playing games, they won’t even be here, they won’t show up."